Police identify man who died after run over by tractor-trailer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man whose body was found in an east Topeka parking lot was run over by a tractor-trailer truck.

The man was identified Sunday as 30-year-old Sean McLaughlin.

Police say McLauglin was lying under a trailer parked in the Deer Creek Shopping Center early Saturday and was hit when the trailer left the parking lot.

It is unclear why McLaughlin was under the truck.

Police say the driver and trucking company have been questioned no foul play is suspected.