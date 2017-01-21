Settlement reached in Kansas pipeline rupture

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A subsidiary of Magellan Midstream Partners will complete $16 million in upgrades to pipelines and pay a $2 million fine as part of a federal settlement following pipeline ruptures in three states.

Federal officials said in a statement Thursday a leak in May of 2015 spilled about 1,800 gallons of diesel near El Dorado, Kansas.

Another incident occurred in February 2011, when a pipeline carrying petroleum ruptured north of Texas City, Texas, spilling hundreds of gallons. Later that year two lines were ruptured when struck by heavy machinery near Nemaha, Nebraska, causing more than 2,800 gallons of diesel and jet fuel to spill.

Magellan is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The settlement is unrelated to a Magellan leak of anhydrous ammonia in Nebraska that killed a farmer last October.