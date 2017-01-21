Kan. man jailed for alleged attempted murder after car accident

SALINA – Law enforcement authorities in Salina are investigating a suspect on attempted murder charges after a Friday automobile accident.

Aaron Rogers, 36, Salina, was booked into the Saline County jail on requested charges of Aggravated kidnapping, Criminal Damage to Property; Value Unknown, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/ family member and Attempted Murder, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Booking report.

He was involved in what was originally reported as an injury accident with a woman passenger

on the North Ohio Street overpass, according to Salina Police Seargeant Mike Miller.

There were no injuries, according to Miller.

Rogers is expected to make a court appearance next week.