Car-motorcycle accident east of Hutchinson kills one

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a car-motorcycle accident just east of Hutchinson.

Reno County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to 30th and Prairie Dunes Dr and when they arrived on scene, members of the Reno County EMS and Hutchinson Fire were attempting life saving measures on the driver of a motorcycle.

An Audi driven by 65-year-old Jane Ellen Hart of Hutchinson was eastbound on 30th and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Dr and struck a motorcycle traveling westbound. The driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center.

Hart was not injured and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. and is still under investigation.

The name of the victim on the motorcycle has not been released pending notification of the family.