Trial for man who caused fire at a downtown apartment building might be continued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 22-year-old man arrested back on June 21 after a fire and explosion at the Plaza Towers building may see his trial continued after the state filed three motions in the case.

Chase Coble charged with three counts of aggravated arson and two counts criminal use of explosives. The first three counts are level three felonies with a maximum sentence on each count of over 20 years in prison.

The state filed the motions and defense objected to them being excepted saying the state filed them past the Dec. 20 deadline. But, Judge Rose agreed to except them, but told the defense they could ask for a continuance if they needed time to respond.

The motions consist of motion to admit relevant evidence or evidence of other crimes or wrong doings. That evidence includes internet conversations with an unidentified individual, claiming to be from Minnesota regarding his expertise in chemistry for the purpose of making loud fireworks. The state also wants to with endorsing additional witnesses.

The case starts with Coble reportedly experimenting with plastic and chemicals which apparently got out of hand. Police say he had the chemicals to make black powder to use in explosives, but he claims he wasn’t doing that saying he was trying to bond metals and plastic components. He says the chemicals spilled and flashed causing a fire. This occurred in his 12th story apartment causing damage to that apartment, but also setting off the sprinkler system causing damage in other apartments.

The chemicals he had were all toxic and volatile, according to authorities.

Again, the trial is scheduled for later this month, but could be continued. A hearing over any motions will be scheduled at a later date.