Police receive a gift from Dillons

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police say on Facebook that Dillons delivered 20 boxes of pistachios.

Dillon’s explained that since Thanksgiving of last year they have asked their customers if they would like to donate a bag of pistachios to first responders as they went through the checkout.

The 20 boxes were only a portion of the total that was donated by residents of Hutchinson and Reno County.

Police officials thank residents for their support saying they are truly blessed.