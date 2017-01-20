Obituaries

Elizabeth Elaine “Betty” Martin, 75, of Hutchinson, died Jan. 17, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born Aug. 15, 1941, to Edward Radcliff and Mayme Evalyn (Risser) Evans, in Omaha, NE. Betty was a 1959 graduate of Hutchinson High School and a member of First Baptist Church, Hutchinson.

On March 22, 1960, Betty married Chet L. Martin Jr., at the First Baptist Church, Hutchinson. He survives.

Other survivors include: son, Scott Martin and wife Gina of Denton, TX; and grandchildren, Blase, Lucy, and Maria Martin, all of Denton, TX. She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Kimberly Martin; and sister, Patricia Jo Evans Nucci.

Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Steve Gill and Gordon Rhodes presiding. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to Turon Community Church or Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.