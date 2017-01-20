Man convicted in two domestic cases granted $150,000 appeal bond

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 34-year-old Hutchinson man sentenced to three years in prison for two domestic cases was granted an appeal bond over the objection of the state.

Charles Mendenhall III entered pleas last year to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case from Dec. 24 of 2015 and aggravated burglary for the case from Jan. 10, 2016.

In court, Judge Trish Rose set an appeal bond of $150,000. District Attorney Keith Schroeder argued against it.

In the first case, Mendenhall had been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal threat and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child in the Christmas Eve incident where he held police at bay for several hours.

In the case from Jan. 10, he was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, interference with law enforcement, violation of a protection from abuse order, criminal restraint and battery of Hutchinson Police Officer Josh Long.

He wanted the appeal bond set so he can be free while he fights the sentence.