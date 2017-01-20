Kansas man dies after car hits bridge railing

PAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Pawnee County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Malibu driven by Kent A. Kirkwood, 63, Larned was northbound on 150th Avenue five miles north of Larned.
The vehicle traveled left of center and struck a concrete bridge railing.
Kirkwood was transported to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital where he died.
He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
