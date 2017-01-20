Hutchinson man now charged in aggravated robbery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A local man has now been charged in the case where a man was beat up and then robbed.

Cody Curl is now charged with aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and criminal damage.

Also arrested in the case was Kimber Lynn Thomas. She’s accused of sending a text to Joshua Holmes where he was then allegedly beat up by Curl who was waiting for the victim to show up.

Holmes suffered a laceration to his forehead and items taken including $70.00 in cash, two galaxy cell phones, two credit cards, his wallet and his house key.

They apparently found most of the items in a safe in the home in the 300 block of Woodard.

This reportedly started from an earlier incident where Holmes is accused of burning a coat belonging to a diseased friend of Curl.

Curl was arrested on Thursday when he showed up in court for another matter. He asked for a bond reduction when he appeared via-video from the Reno County Correctional Facility. His bond set at $45,000 and his request for a bond reduction was denied. He claims he wasn’t even there.

Thomas remains jailed with a bond set at $56,000. She’ll be back in court next week for the reading of charges against her.