Hutch man order to prison in one case, two others pending

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 61-year-old man was denied a departure in a drug case and sentenced to 34-months in prison for a charge of possession of marijuana for can from Jan. of last year.

The attorney for Willard LaGrange argued that because of his age and health issues, he should be granted corrections. The state argued against it because of his past criminal history which includes 37 priors going back to 1974, as well as two pending drug cases. Judge Trish Rose denied the request and ordered the sentence served.

In one of the other two cases, he’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia

During the search, they drug unit alleges that they found 3.6 grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia, including packaging materials and a small amount of marijuana. The meth was split into several small baggies, which weighed about 2 grams each. Most of what they found was allegedly in the room belonging to Lagrange. This case is pending a jury trial in front of Judge Tim Chambers.

And Thursday, they read a new complaint against him where the state charged him in another distribution case. Charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to sell and possession of marijuana. These crimes allegedly occurring on June 29, 2015. This case will now move to a waiver-status docket.