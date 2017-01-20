Harvey County homicides discussed at news conference

NEWTON, Kan. – Officials in Harvey County held a briefing over the arrest of two people suspected in the death of three people in a rural area of Harvey County last Oct.

As we told you earlier, Mexican authorities arrested 35-year-old Jereme Lee Nelson and 31-year-old Myrta Rangel and are now being held in San Diego, Cal. They are suspected of committing the murders of 33-year-old Travis Street and 37-year-old Angela May Graevs, both of Moundridge, and 52-year-old Richard Prouty of Newton. At the scene of the murders, an 18-month-old child, belonging to Street and Graevs, was found unharmed inside the home.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder talked about the arrest of the two and says they face two counts of Capital Murder and three counts of First Degree Murder. The capital murder charges could lead to a penalty of death which he says is on the table. The other murder counts would be life with no chance of parole for 50-years.

He says on Jan. 17, the two suspects waived extradition and they are now in the process of arranging transportation to have them brought back to Kansas. He says they were arrested by Mexican authorities in the town of Roserita, Mexico.

He emphasized that these are allegations against the two only and are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. No hearings have been scheduled and won’t be until the two are brought back. He says that should happen very soon.