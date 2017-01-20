Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/19/2017 Moore Whitney Yvonne $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/19/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $6,250 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/19/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $6,250 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/19/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $6,250 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/19/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $6,250 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/19/2017 Goodwin Terry Eugene $6,250 Failure to Appear



1/19/2017 Curl Cody Ray Allen $45,000 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/19/2017 Curl Cody Ray Allen $45,000 Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Dangerous Weapon



1/19/2017 Curl Cody Ray Allen $45,000 Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Dangerous Weapon



1/19/2017 Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron $10,000 Failure to Appear



1/19/2017 Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron $10,000 Failure to Appear



1/19/2017 Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron $10,000 Flee & Elude; Elude Capture for the Commission of a felony



1/19/2017 Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron $10,000 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..) with 2 or more Prior Convictions



1/19/2017 Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron $10,000 Burglary; Vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, other means of conveyance, commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/19/2017 Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron $10,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



1/19/2017 Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron $10,000 Failure to Appear



1/19/2017 Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron $10,000 Failure to Appear



1/19/2017 Miller Erik Shawn $3,500 Probation Violation



