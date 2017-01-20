2 in custody after I-70 high-speed chase, crash

GRAINFIELD–Two men have been arrested following a high-speed chase on Thursday morning by multiple law enforcement agencies on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, according to a media release.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Tod Hileman, at approximately 10:30 a.m. yesterday, a KHP trooper located a reported stolen vehicle at mile post 83 eastbound (about seven miles east of the east Oakley interchange.)

The car was a 2003 Honda 4 door with Colorado tags.

The driver failed to stop and continued eastbound reaching speeds of 120 mph. At mile post 93 (Grainfield) the driver swerved to miss spike strips and lost control. The car went through the median, across westbound lanes and struck a guardrail, then came back into the median, never leaving its wheels.

The passenger fled on foot but was quickly placed under arrest by Gove County deputies. The driver sustained minor injuries and was also taken into custody.

The suspects were both charged with possession of stolen property, felony flee and elude, and various drug charges.

The driver was identified as Rami Majed-Abdel-All, 27, St. Louis, Missouri. The passenger was identified as Adrian Alfredo-Bonilla Lopez, 20, also of St. Louis.