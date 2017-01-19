Trump to nominate former governor as agriculture secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump intends to nominate former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly before it is announced.

Perdue, who is 70, would be the first Southerner to lead the Agriculture Department in more than two decades. He comes from the small city of Bonaire in rural central Georgia, where he built businesses in grain trading and trucking.

The agriculture secretary job is the last Cabinet position for which Trump hasn’t named a candidate.

Perdue began his political career as a Democrat in the state Legislature in the 1990s. But it was after switching his allegiance to the Republican Party that Perdue made Georgia history.

In 2002, Perdue was elected the state’s first Republican governor since the end of Reconstruction more than 130 years earlier. Perdue’s victory over an incumbent Democrat completed Georgia’s shift to a solidly Republican state, ending generations of Democratic control of state government.