One dead in one-vehicle accident west of Newton.

HARVEY COUNTY Kan. — One person has been killed in a one-vehicle accident west of Newton this afternoon.

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office the driver of a small car was going east on NW 12 Ave. when it left the road, struck and tree and then landed in West Emma Creek.

A 30-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene. No name has been released at this time. The accident happened just after noon 11 miles west of Newton.

Harvey County Sheriff’s Deputies, Hesston Police, and Newton Fire/EMS responded to work the accident which is still under investigation.