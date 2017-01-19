Many from Kansas will attend Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON -Many Kansans will be in attendance when Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Friday.

Members of the Kansas National Guard will be on hand to support inaugural activities.

Approximately 74 soldiers from the Kansas Army National Guard and 70 Airmen from the Kansas Air National Guard have been assigned to support inaugural events by providing assistance with parade queuing, medical standby, mobile kitchen, public affairs and other tasks, according to a media release.

Students from Andover High School flew to Washington on Wednesday. They are touring museums and using the trip for active student learning.

AHS Inauguration trip heading out bright and early! #AHStrojanfampic.twitter.com/Dm72GtT9z2 — AHS Trojans (@AndoverHighScho) January 18, 2017

Great day at Jefferson Memorial, Roosevelt Memorial and African American Smithsonian! Active student learning! #AHStrojanfam pic.twitter.com/1esXMpKAre — AHS Trojans (@AndoverHighScho) January 18, 2017

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will be represented on horseback by the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

The horses departed Fort Riley via a private hauler while the 1st Inf. Div.

Soldiers flew to Washington and continue to work with the horses until parade time in the nation’s capital.