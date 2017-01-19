Manske and Associates propose new apartment complex near downtown

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The developers of the Wiley Plaza Apartments are asking for the city’s support to file for for tax credits with the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation for a new apartment complex that would benefit the developmentally disabled and households with occupants over age 55.

Manske and Associates will go before the Hutchinson housing commission asking for a letter of support to the KHRC of the tax credit to help fund what will be called the Heritage Loft Apartments. It’s the same avenue they used for the Wiley Building Plaza.

The complex would provide 16 one bedroom apartments for those with disabilities and 12 two bedroom units for those over 55. The complex would be built on a small strip of land located on the southwest corner of Sherman and Washington.

The matter will go before the housing commission during their next meeting which is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the city offices.