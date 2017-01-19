Kansas man charged with murder in wife’s death

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 33-year-old wife.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 32-year-old Zachary Gardner appeared Wednesday in Cowley County District Court on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Melissa Gardner.

Her body was found Sunday evening in Winfield. Police said earlier that her husband was in the back of the home.

Gardner is jailed on $500,000 bond and will be back in court with his defense attorney on Feb. 1.