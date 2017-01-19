Kansas man arrested for alleged use of fake $100 bills

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating a suspect on forgery charges.

Just after 4p.m. on Monday, sheriff’s deputies and Riley County police responded to a business in the 100 Block of East Bluemont in Manhattan, according to a media release.

The victim reported that a man had made a transaction at the business using what was believed to be counterfeit 100 dollar bills.

Responding Officers were able to locate the suspect Jack William Landis, 38, near the business.

He was taken into custody for theft by deception, and making a false writing. He is currently being held at the Pottawatomie County Jail on a bond of $15,000.

Landis has previous convictions for cruelty to animals, theft, domestic battery and forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.