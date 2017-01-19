Hutch Post

Kansas changes rules for special congressional elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has changed its rules for special congressional elections so that military personnel overseas have an additional month to cast their ballots.

A new law that took effect Wednesday was prompted by President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of congressman Mike Pompeo as Central Intelligence Agency director.

If the U.S. Senate confirms Pompeo as expected, his 4th District in south-central Kansas will have the state’s first special congressional election since 1950.

Legislators gave final approve to the changes Tuesday, and Gov. Sam Brownback signed their bill into law Wednesday.

A special election now will occur from 75 to 90 days after the governor declares a vacancy.

The law previously made the window from 45 to 60 days while giving Democratic and Republican activists the same 25 days to pick their parties’ nominees.

