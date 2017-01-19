FOX Movie lineup schedule changes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Officials at the Fox Theatre have had to make some changes to their winter movie lineup due to movie availability, so they made some adjustments and here is what they have coming up as its stands now.

The Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation Film Series at the FOX presents:

STORKS

January 27th & 28th at 7:30 PM

January 29th at 2:00 PM

JACKIE

February 17th & 18th at 7:30 PM

February 19th at 2:00 PM

SING

February 24th & 25th at 7:30 PM

February 26th at 2:00 PM

A MONSTER CALLS

March 31 and April 1st at 7:30 PM

April 2nd at 2:00 PM

HIDDEN FIGURES

April 21st & 22nd at 7:30 PM

April 23rd at 2:00 PM

THE FOUNDER

April 28th & 29th at 7:30 PM

April 30th at 2:00 PM