Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





1/18/2017 Bell Jarred Alexander $0 Failure to Appear



1/18/2017 Frame Ronald Owen $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



1/18/2017 Cooprider Michala Elizabeth Lanae $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency

1/18/2017 Sinnett Ian Matthew $18,000 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime

1/18/2017 Sinnett Ian Matthew $18,000 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime

1/18/2017 Sinnett Ian Matthew $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500

1/18/2017 Sinnett Ian Matthew $18,000 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime

1/18/2017 Sinnett Ian Matthew $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500

1/18/2017 Sinnett Ian Matthew $18,000 Probation Violation

1/18/2017 Smith Craig Austin $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision

1/18/2017 Davenport Jason Gabriel $0 Probation Violation

1/18/2017 Stahl Danny Charles $2,500 Probation Violation

1/18/2017 Trammell Levi Charles $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



