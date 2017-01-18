UP to kick off quarterly earnings reports Thursday morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It’s time for another round of quarterly earnings reports for companies with ties to Reno County.

For years Alcoa was the first to report its quarterly numbers. But with the aluminum giant spl itting off its finished metals segment into what is now known as Arconic, any numbers connected to the Hutchinson facility is now further down the earnings calendar. The Hutchinson Alcoa metals finishing plant became part of Arconic this past fall.

That means the kick off for this quarter goes to Union Pacific. The nation’s largest railroad with more than 2,700 employees in Kansas will announce its fourth quarter numbers before the bell Thursday. UP expects to see continue weakness in shipping due to lower numbers in coal, industrial and intermodal car loads.

UP currently has more than 4,000 train crews and 1,000 locomotives idled due to the declining numbers but have expressed confidence that a rebound has begun.

Speaking of Arconic, the aluminum finishing company will announce its first ever quarterly earnings report Jan. 31.