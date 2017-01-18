Two suspected of selling drugs enter pleas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people charged in a drug distribution case from 2015 skipped the preliminary hearing and entered pleas.

Steven R. Morris and Michelle Williams are both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute. Morris entered a plea to a level five distribution charge as well as the paraphernalia charge. The two sides will recommend aggravated consecutive sentences and will be free to argue whether he goes to prison.

Williams entered a plea as charged with both sides to recommend concurrent sentences with the state not opposing probation for her.

The state had alleged that the two were in possession of the drugs and paraphernalia on Oct. 15, 2015 and were allegedly selling the drugs.

Both defendants remain free on bond and sentencing for both is set for March 3.