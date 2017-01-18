Student health insurance rates in Kansas to increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — After two years without increases, student health insurance premiums will go up more than 5 percent at state universities next year.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved a 5.2 percent premium increase for all plans for the 2017-18 academic year.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a student-only plan will cost $1,464 a year, an increase or $72. No changes to plan benefits were recommended.

In 2017-18, plans for a student plus spouse, or student plus child, will cost $2,928 per year, an increase of $144.

Plans for a student plus spouse and child, or student plus two children, will cost $4,392 per year, an increase of $216. And plans for a student plus spouse and two or more children will cost $5,856 per year, an increase of $288.