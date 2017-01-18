Stolen puppies recovered after Tuesday burglary

ST. JOHN, Kan. – Police in St. John announced Wednesday morning that with the help of numerous citizens, they were able to locate the suspects involved in a burglary Tuesday and recovered the puppies stolen in that burglary. They were returned to the owner.
Sometime in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, the burglars entered a residence in the 100 block of North Nutting. They apparently took two Blue Heeler puppies.
This case will now be forwarded to the Stafford County Attorney for possible criminal charges.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply