Stolen puppies recovered after Tuesday burglary

ST. JOHN, Kan. – Police in St. John announced Wednesday morning that with the help of numerous citizens, they were able to locate the suspects involved in a burglary Tuesday and recovered the puppies stolen in that burglary. They were returned to the owner.

Sometime in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, the burglars entered a residence in the 100 block of North Nutting. They apparently took two Blue Heeler puppies.

This case will now be forwarded to the Stafford County Attorney for possible criminal charges.