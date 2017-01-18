Obituaries

Donald William “Don” Moore, Sr., 57, died Jan. 14, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born Aug. 3, 1959, in Mt. Olivet, KY, to Donald K. and Valencia Elizabeth (Fanello) Moore.He was a graduate of Leavenworth High School, Hutchinson Community College, and Friends University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Don was a Unit Manager for Hutchinson Correctional Facility. He was a member of Park Place Christian Church, Hutchinson-Reno Masonic Lodge #124 A.F. & A.M., and Silver Leaf Chapter #464 Order of Eastern Star. Donald William “Don” Moore, Sr., 57, died Jan. 14, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born Aug. 3, 1959, in Mt. Olivet, KY, to Donald K. and Valencia Elizabeth (Fanello) Moore.He was a graduate of Leavenworth High School, Hutchinson Community College, and Friends University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Don was a Unit Manager for Hutchinson Correctional Facility. He was a member of Park Place Christian Church, Hutchinson-Reno Masonic Lodge #124 A.F. & A.M., and Silver Leaf Chapter #464 Order of Eastern Star. Don married Lucinda “Cindy” Dodge on Sept. 16, 1989, in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: children, Bennett Giles (Alyssa) of Newton, Lukas Giles of Hutchinson, Sethanial Giles of Hutchinson, Tim Simon (Becca) of Hutchinson, and Dr. Katie McWilliams (Jason) of Ellsworth; 18 grandchildren; and sister, Joni Richardson and husband Ron of Liberty, MO. He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Donald W. Moore Jr., and several brothers and sisters. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams, Hutchinson, with the Reverend David Dubovich presiding. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, with the family to receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to Park Place Christian Church, Hutchinson-Reno Masonic Lodge #124, or Silver Leaf Chapter #464 Order of Eastern Star, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

◊

Mildred M. Ireland, 90, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 7, 1927, in Marion county to Peter and Christina (Urbanek) Silhan. Mildred was a homemaker. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross and St. Veronica Circle, as well as served in the Altar Society. Mildred was also very active at the Delos V. Smith Senior Center. On Nov. 25, 1945, she married Homer B. Ireland in Marion. He died May 10, 2002. She is survived by: son, Marvin Ireland and wife Kathy of Hutchinson; daughter, Nancy Johnson and husband Don of Hutchinson; sister, Beatrice Riedy of Hope; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Valerian and Peter; sister, Magdalen Dvorak; daughters, Eileen Boehlke and husband Morris, Shirley Boggs and husband Ralph. Rosary will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Elliott Chapel, with Father Michael Maybrier officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

◊

Eugene Orville “Gene” Hanson, 63, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 15, 1953, in Hutchinson, to Orville and Lucille (White) Hanson. Gene worked for a number of companies, including Underground Vaults and Storage, Dahlsten Trucking Line and Groendyke Transport. He most recently worked as a roofer for Watertite Roofing. Gene attended Hutchinson High School and loved life. He married Michelle Daniel. She survives as his faithful companion for over 25 years. Other survivors include: son, Justin Hanson (Amy) of Excelsior Springs, MO; granddaughters, Destiny Hanson, Bayleigh Hanson and Discovery Hanson, all of Kansas City, Missouri; two great-granddaughters, a great-grandson, and many friends. He was preceded in death by: his parents, sisters, Darlene Porting and Janet Ward and nephew, Ronnie Porting. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eugene O. Hanson Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

◊

Nancy Sue Satterwhite, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 15, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Sept. 17, 1949, to Fred and Addie (Walden) Daines, Sr. Nancy attended school in Hutchinson and studied business courses at Hutchinson Community College. She retired in 2008 after 28 years with Home Interiors and Gifts as a director and decorator. Nancy was a founding charter member of New Hope Baptist Church, Hutchinson. She taught 4 and 5 year-olds Sunday school for over 20 years and taught a ladies class for over 18 years. She loved the Lord and was friendly to everyone she met. Nancy married Charles "Jack" Satterwhite on July 10, 1965, in Hutchinson. He survives. Other survivors include: daughter, Michelle Hess and husband Jon; granddaughter, Shelby Willems; grandson, Trevor Willems; honorary son, Steven Wilcox and wife Tami of Bridgeport; sister, Laura "Mickey" Stout. She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Jackie Bryan; granddaughter, Abby; brothers, John, Fred Jr., Leon, Tom, Jackie; sisters, Isabelle, Mary, Phyllis "Jean," Shirley, Bonnie, Donna, and Linda. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, with Pastor Harold E. Nelson presiding. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

◊

Walter B. Woods, Sr. March 28, 1944 – Jan 09, 2017. Memorial service for Walter B. Woods Sr. will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Foundation of Life Ministries, 134 East Sherman, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the Walter B. Woods Sr. Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.