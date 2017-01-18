Kiblinger not offered job by Dodge City Schools

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the second time in a year, Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Dr Shelly Kiblinger has been turned down for a similar job in another district.

Kiblinger interviewed Tuesday for the superintendent’s job in Dodge City, but says she is staying in Hutchinson. Kiblinger notified staff of the interview saying it was a chance to work in a more diverse school district and be closer to home.

Kiblinger had also applied for the vacant Superintendents job in the Lawrence School District in March of last year, but was not named to that post as well. At that time Kiblinger stated that she wasn’t looking any further for a Superintendent’s job, and did not have any other applications out. She said that she just wanted to concentrate on the Hutchinson School district.

According to the Dodge City School District an offer has been made to another candidate, and they have accepted.