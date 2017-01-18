Kansas woman jailed for theft from parent teacher group

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman was placed on probation for stealing more than $34,000 from the parent teacher organization of an Overland Park middle school.

Christine Glover, 45, Olathe, was sentenced Monday for the theft from the organization at Pleasant Ridge Middle School in the Blue Valley School District.

The thefts occurred while Glover was treasurer of the parent-teacher group between August 2014 and February 2016.

She pleaded guilty in November to felony theft.

The Kansas City Star reports Glover has made restitution of $34,660. She also was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and write an apology letter.

Glover also was taken into custody after Monday’s hearing to serve seven days in jail as a condition of her probation.