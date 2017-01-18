Kansas man hospitalized after head-on crash

PAWNEE COUNTY- A Kansas man was injured in an accident at 8a.m. on Wednesday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by Michael D. Ringo, 39, Great Bend, was westbound on Trail Street just south of U.S. 56 in Larned.

The vehicle traveled left of center and hit a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Margarita Basilio-Ramirez, 38, Garden City, head-on.

Ringo was transported to the hospital in Larned

Basilio-Ramirez was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.