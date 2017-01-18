Hutchinson Fire Crews respond to structure fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Fire crews responded to the 600 Block of ElDorado for a reported structure fire.

The first arriving unit advised visible flames from the front of the home. They had the fire under control within minutes of arrival. Additional units remained on scene for approximately one hour.

The fire damage was contained to one bedroom of the home with an estimated $5000.00 in damage. The fire cause remains under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.