Gas prices stay the same over last 7 days

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A slight decrease was visible for gas prices over the past week. The average price for regular unleaded was at $2.23 per gallon according to www.gasbuddy.com. However, the price at the Central Prairie Coop was at $2.20 per gallon and Murphy’s USA is at $2.21.

Triple A Kansas says the lowest price in the state was $2.04 in the town of Waverly, Kansas in Eastern Kansas.

They also report that national gas prices have fallen for eight consecutive days, reaching the current average of $2.34 per gallon.