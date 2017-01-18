Former fire station still for sale

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The city of Hutchinson is weighing its options on what to do with the vacant fire station located at Wilshire and W. 4th Avenue.

During Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting City Manager John Deardoff told the Council that several offers have been made on the property, but none are close to the appraised price of $85,000. The best offer to the city for the property and three buildings is just over $40,000.

Deardoff said the Council can give the nod to sell the building at that price or wait for a better offer. No word on what will be done or a timeline for selling the grounds.

The station has been vacant since 2002.