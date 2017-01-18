Fight at south side residence leads to three arrest (updated)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Three people were arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on various charges after a fight in the 200 block of West B.

54-year-old Michael Childs reported he was battered by 47-year-old Michael Howard. 40-year-old Misty Wolf, and 18-year-old Stephen Howard. He says he was punched and beaten when he fell to floor of the apartment.

Michael Howard was arrested for battery, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He managed to get his bond lowered from $7,500 to $4,500 while appearing via video from the Reno County Correctional Facility. He also claims that Child’s entered his apartment and pulled a knife.

Wolf was arrested for battery and misdemeanor interference with law enforcement and her bond was left at a $1,000.

Stephen Howard was arrested for battery and his left at $500.00. The judge refused to lower it because of a robbery case at Walmart where he and three others were involved in robbing some individuals outside the store last year.

All this occurring around 8:30 p.m.