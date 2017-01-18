Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





1/17/2017 Smith Troy Thomas $100 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



1/17/2017 Howard Michael Joseph $7,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/17/2017 Howard Michael Joseph $7,500 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use



1/17/2017 Howard Michael Joseph $7,500 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



1/17/2017 Howard Michael Joseph $7,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



1/17/2017 Wolf Misti Dawn $1,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



1/17/2017 Wolf Misti Dawn $1,000 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



1/17/2017 Howard Stephen Jacob $500 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



1/17/2017 Tandra Shanna Michele $0 Failure to Appear



1/17/2017 Tandra Shanna Michele $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/17/2017 Starlin Zachary Allen $0 Failure to Appear



1/17/2017 Stotts Paul Lee $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



1/17/2017 McMurry Kimberly Ann $0 Failure to Appear



1/17/2017 Buckley George Michael $0 Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st conviction



1/17/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $0 Probation Violation



1/17/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $0 Probation Violation



1/17/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $0 Probation Violation



1/17/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $0 Probation Violation



1/17/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $0 Failure to Appear



1/17/2017 Thomas Kimber Lynn $56,000 Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Inflicts bodily harm



1/17/2017 Thomas Kimber Lynn $56,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/17/2017 Thomas Kimber Lynn $56,000 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/17/2017 Thomas Kimber Lynn $56,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/17/2017 Drake Jane Ann $0 Failure to Appear



