Coffee at the Cosmo Thursday morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday will mark the 50th anniversary of the first of what has been three major disasters in American space flight.

The Apollo 1 fire happened Jan 21, 1967 and killed astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee during a test for their February mission.

Thursday’s Coffee at the Cosmo will take time to reflect on that day, and the changes that were brought about by the event.

As always Coffee at the Cosmo is free and open to the public, and beings at 9 a.m. at the Cosmosphere.