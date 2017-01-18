City Council approves CDM contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a contract with an engineering firm for a major repair project at the wastewater treatment plant.

The Council approved the contract with CDM Smith of Wichita to do the design, engineering work and other services at a cost of just over $248,000.

The city needs to replace two boilers at the plant. One which has already failed and the second which is nearly at the end of its life cycle. The contract does not include the cost of the two boilers. City Engineer Brian Clennan told the Council that the project should be completed by this fall and will be paid for through the plant’s equipment reserve fund.

Also Tuesday, the Council approved the zero interest housing incentive program.The incentive will assist current property owners in the two feature neighborhoods and the residential historic district by providing a zero-interest loan to make home repairs and updates.

To qualify, the homeowner must live in the SW Bricktown, College Grove or the Houston Whiteside Historic district. The maximum interest amount per loan cannot exceed $2,500, which would be covered by the city, thus the zero interest paid for by the property owner.