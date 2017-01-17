Reno County man formally charged in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 27-year-old man has been formally charged with two counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal damage.

Jory Voss is accused of choking a woman at a residence in Langdon back on Jan. 7. Another man at the residence reportedly struck Voss with some type of club to get him off the woman. Then those two began to fight. The man was struck by Voss causing him to have four broken ribs. That victim was taken to an area medical facility for treatment.

Voss is also suspected of causing damage inside the home including throwing and breaking things inside.

He remains jailed on a bond of $50,500 and his case now moves to a waiver-status docket.