Police: 2 wounded in midday Kansas shooting

Police on the scene of Tuesday’s shooting in Topeka-photo WIBW-TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a shooting.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 7th and Southeast Brookside Drive in Topeka, according to a media release.

First responders found two white, male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. One man’s wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

No additional details were released.

