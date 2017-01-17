Police: 2 wounded in midday Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a shooting.
Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 7th and Southeast Brookside Drive in Topeka, according to a media release.
First responders found two white, male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. One man’s wounds appeared to be life-threatening.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
No additional details were released.
