Hutch woman busted for aggravated robbery and drug charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A local woman remains jailed faces possible charges of aggravated robbery, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Kimber Lynn Thomas is accused of sending a text to a Hutchinson man where he was then allegedly beat up by Cody Curl who is well known to law enforcement. Curl accused of waiting for the victim to show up.

The victim, Joshua Holmes suffered a laceration to his forehead and items in his pockets were flying out of his pockets during the struggle according to statements made to police.

They apparently found most of the items in a safe in the home in the 300 block of Woodard.

Holmes apparently contacted police from Planet Fitness in East 4th as to what happened.

Police Lt. Marty Robertson says this started from an early incident where Holmes apparently burned a coat belonging to a friend of Curl’s who is diseased.

Curl has not been arrested so far with the information being forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

Thomas was arrested and was denied a bond reduction when she appeared in court. Bond was set at $56,000. She’ll be back in court next week.