Dr. Kiblinger interviewing for Dodge City Superintendent job

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In an e-mail sent to USD 308 staff, Dr. Shelly Kiblinger says she has been invited to interview in Dodge City Public Schools for a job as superintendent. She says that she expects that her name will be released to the public and wanted staff to hear from her first.

She says that the decision to apply for that job is a difficult one and says she is proud of the work they have done together for the local district.

She goes on to say that the opportunity to be a greater voice for at-risk students at a larger more diverse district while returning to her southwest Kansas “home” was a calling she couldn’t ignore. She says she prays that God will put her or keep her in the place where she can to most good for students.

Again, she is interviewing for the Dodge City School District Superintendent job. No official word on this has come from either district.

This is the second time she has interviewed for a job outside the local district. She was at one time considered for a job in the Lawrence district, but didn’t receive the job.

