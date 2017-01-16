Stafford County officials open shelter for those without power

STAFFORD, Kan. – There continues to be power outages in Stafford County according to officials there.

Stafford County Emergency Management has opened up a temporary shelter at the First Christian Church 100 block of North Boston in Stafford. They suggest that those needing a warm place to go bring blankets and snacks.

Meanwhile, Ark Valley Electric Coop noted that they have approximately 40 outages across the system. They said they expect the outages to all be restored by noon today unless additional outages occur. They say the linemen are working as quickly as they can to restore power around their service area.