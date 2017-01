The Hutchinson Salthawk boys basketball team will travel to Wichita’s Kapean Mt. Carmel High School to take on the Wichita North High boys in the game that was postponed from Saturday morning due to impending road conditions in Wichita.

Due to a scheduling conflict, this game will not be streamed by video on Hutchpost.com or the Cube.  Here is an audio link for the game.

