RENO COUNTY – Three fire districts responded to a house fire in the county early Monday morning, this in the 24,000 block of Greenfield Road.

Apparently, there was substantial damage to the home and those living inside were able to escape unharmed.

Dispatch telling us that the fire was handled by Reno County Fire District 4 with the assistance of two other districts.

No word on what caused the fire and dollar amount of damage.