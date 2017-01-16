Obituaries

Fern E. Oswald, 85, died Jan. 13, 2017, at her home in South Hutchinson. She was born April 12, 1931, in St. Johns, Mich., to John and Mina (Edelman) Kauffman.

Fern graduated from Shipshewana High School in Shipshewana, Indiana, and attended Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana. Fern was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, genealogy, and music, especially singing. She was a member of Journey@South Hutchinson and loved the Lord with all her heart.

On March 30, 1952, she married Kenneth Oswald in Goshen, Indiana. They shared 64 years of marriage. He survives. Other survivors include: daughter, Marcy Sommerfeld and husband Glen of Kinsley; son, Mark and wife Connie of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Justin Sommerfeld, Jill Wiens and husband Brett, Nicholas Oswald and wife Dana, Nathan Oswald and wife Tara; six great-grandchildren; three sisters; and a brother. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Journey@South Hutchinson, 808 S. Poplar, South Hutchinson, with Pastors Howard Wagler and Eric Miller officiating. Private family burial will take place prior to the service at Yoder Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mennonite Friendship Communities Chapel, 600 W. Blanchard, South Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mennonite Friendship Communities or Journey@South Hutchinson Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

◊

NICKERSON – Penny Rochelle Gitchell, 73, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. She was born July 12, 1943, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Dennis Samuel and Ruth Arlene (Hungerford) Berridge.

She graduated from Nickerson High School in 1961 and Hutchinson Community College in 1963. Penny worked in the family grocery store, Berridge IGA, in Nickerson for several years; she also served as a Nickerson City librarian and councilman. She retired as a secretary for USD 309 at Nickerson High School, serving 20 years.

She was a member of Nickerson United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter Q, Nickerson, and a former Idona Club member. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed teaching her granddaughters how to sew.

On July 14, 1963, Penny married Harlan David Gitchell at the Nickerson United Methodist Church. He died Feb. 20, 2015. She is survived by: her children, Brian and Ashley of Nickerson, Martin and Amy of Breezy Point, Minn., Carmon Unruh and Darrin of Pretty Prairie; siblings, Brad Berridge and Janis, Pam Misunas and Jim, all of Nickerson, Denise Ziegler and Darrell Hufferd of Maize; sister-in-law, Jaci Gitchell of Arlington; nine grandchildren, Logan, Ally, Rylee and Cale Gitchell of Nickerson, Eloise, Gray and Owen Gitchell of Breezy Point, Minn., and Pepper and Gabi Unruh of Pretty Prairie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Nickerson United Methodist Church with the Reverend Melissa Naylor presiding. Inurnment will follow in Wildmead Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with family present Sunday at the church.

Memorial gifts may be made to the church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

◊

Bertie M. Gibson, 95, of Hutchinson, died Jan. 10, 2017, at Thorne Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born Oct. 9, 1921, in Valley Center, to Charles R. and Anna B. (Cochran) Bunton.

Bertie graduated from Valley Center High School in 1939, Business Preparatory School in 1941, and attended the University of Wichita. She was a homemaker, an accountant for Reimer Ford, and retired as a secretary at Sheridan Elementary School in Junction City. Bertie was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Salt City Miniature Club, Cub Scout Den Mother for three years, Girl Scout Leader for eight years, and church secretary. She enjoyed miniatures, quilting, painting, cross-stitch and embroidery.

On Sept. 12, 1941, she married Charles A. “Art” Gibson, in Valley Center. He died Dec. 12, 2008. Bertie is survived by: son, Steve Gibson and wife Alice of South Hutchinson; daughters, Trudy Doll of Clearwater, Kathy Kaufman and husband Don of Hutchinson; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Adabelle; brothers, Bob and Bill; and son-in-law, Lon Doll.

Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Blake Gillen, Grace Bible Church, officiating. Private family burial will take place in Kechi Cemetery, Kechi. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday with family to receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.

◊

Robert Allen “Bob” Seefeldt, 70, died Jan. 10, 2017, at his home in Pretty Prairie. He was born on Dec. 23, 1946, in Hutchinson, the son of Robert Winton and Donna Faye (Hatcher) Seefeldt.

He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1964, Hutchinson Community College in 1970, and Wichita State University in 1972. Robert owned and operated Prairie Millwright Company in Pretty Prairie. He served in the United States Army and the Air National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, Chisholm Trail Antique Gun Club, and Single Action Shooting Society.

On April 5, 1969, Robert married Chris M. Hayman in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: children, Wendy Brown and husband David of Haven, and Gillian Ledbetter of Buhler; grandchildren, Allison McMurry of Haven, Baylie Rayl of Wichita, Brittany Rayl of Wichita, Emily Ledbetter of Buhler, Evan Ledbetter of Buhler, and David Robert Brown and wife Chelsey of Joplin, Mo.; mother, Donna Seefeldt Blevins of Hutchinson; sisters, Julie Smith of Maize, and Cathy Lawrence of Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by: his father; stepmother, Margaret Seefeldt; stepfather, Ken Blevins; and sister-in-law, Brenda Clarke.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 E. 30th, Hutchinson, with Pastor Steve Hodgson presiding. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with the family to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to Pretty Prairie Fire Department and EMS or Junior Golf Program at The Links Golf Course in Pretty Prairie, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

◊