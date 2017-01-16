Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/15/2017 Willis Treyvon Damyon $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal Proceeding



1/15/2017 Hagebusch William Raymond $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (2nd conviction in 5 yrs)



1/15/2017 McGrane Marcus Robert $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense



1/15/2017 Valtierra Pineda Joaquin $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/15/2017 Lemonds Sherri Lynn $5,250 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/15/2017 Lemonds Sherri Lynn $5,250 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/15/2017 Rock Dustin Wayne $0 Failure to Appear



1/14/2017 Harper Raymond Alfred Douglas $550 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/14/2017 Harper Raymond Alfred Douglas $550 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



1/14/2017 Harper Raymond Alfred Douglas $550 Registration Violation; Fail to Remove / Illegal Possession after Transfer of Ownership



1/14/2017 Harper Raymond Alfred Douglas $550 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



1/14/2017 Taylor Jennifer Leigh $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..) with 2 or more Prior Convictions



1/14/2017 Taylor Jennifer Leigh $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/14/2017 Taylor Jennifer Leigh $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/14/2017 Wilken William Daniel $0 Failure to Appear



1/14/2017 Smith Karissa Terrin $0 Probation Violation



1/14/2017 Parker Garrett Jacobi $0 Failure to Appear



1/14/2017 Good Christin Lee Pauline $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/14/2017 Wells Zatanna Montoya $0 Failure to Appear



1/13/2017 Eackles Jr James Earl $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/13/2017 Eackles Jr James Earl $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/13/2017 Eackles Jr James Earl $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/13/2017 Houston Floyd Daniel $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



1/13/2017 Barragan Donald Artizuela $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



1/13/2017 Jernigan Robert Allen $0 Probation Violation



1/13/2017 Lee Philip Howard $750 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/13/2017 Lee Philip Howard $750 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



1/13/2017 Meza Torres Deidra Louise $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/13/2017 Beer David Duane $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/13/2017 Beasley Gage Brennen $0 Failure to Appear



1/13/2017 Wedgewood Dustin Edward $7,500 Failure to Appear



1/13/2017 Farley William Eugene $5,000 Arson; Non Dwelling; Without consent



1/13/2017 Farley William Eugene $5,000 Burglary; Vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, other means of conveyance, commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/13/2017 Farley William Eugene $5,000 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; > $25,000



1/13/2017 Farley William Eugene $5,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; More than $100,000



1/13/2017 Mccarley Tyler Lloyd $0 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



1/13/2017 Mccarley Tyler Lloyd $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/13/2017 Mccarley Tyler Lloyd $0 Criminal Damage to Property; To injure or defraud; < $1,000



1/13/2017 Lutz Angelina Francine $0 Failure to Appear



1/13/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $0 Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999



1/13/2017 Gilley Chasity Raene $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/13/2017 Edwards Terri Ann $0 Probation Violation



1/13/2017 White Mildred $5,750 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/13/2017 White Mildred $5,750 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/13/2017 White Mildred $5,750 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/13/2017 White Mildred $5,750 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal Proceeding



1/13/2017 Cox Andrew Paul $5,500 Probation Violation



1/13/2017 Dickson Lacey Renae $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/13/2017 Hougham Sr Timothy Gordan $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/13/2017 Hill Marcus Juanell $0 Failure to Appear



1/13/2017 Boyd James Raymond $0 Failure to Appear



1/13/2017 Tolbert Luther Okon $0 Failure to Appear



1/13/2017 Tolbert Luther Okon $0 Purchase or Consumption of alcoholic beverage by minor



1/13/2017 Tolbert Luther Okon $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/13/2017 Tolbert Luther Okon $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/13/2017 Nemudrov Corey Dean $16,500 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/13/2017 Nemudrov Corey Dean $16,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500

