Suspect in custody after SW Kansas chase

FORD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ford County arrested a suspect after a high-speed chase.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff’s Deputies in Ford County chased the unidentified suspect east on G Road and 219th.

The suspect vehicle passed the Hodgeman County Sheriff and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper at the intersection of G Road and U.S. 283, according to a social media report.

As the pursuit came to the intersection of G and 219th, the vehicle turned north.

Hodgeman County Undersheriff Channell set up spike strips North of K Road and 219 Road.

The vehicle crossed the spikes and the deployment was successful.

The pursuit continued North to 219 and Bramley and the vehicle turned west toward Jetmore.

As the pursuit entered town Sheriff Walker struck the suspect vehicle with his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Bramley and Howard.

The vehicle turned North on Eakin from Bramley and continued north. As the pursuit turned back west at Eakin and Wash the Ford County deputy’s vehicle struck the suspect’s vehicle and the pursuit turned into the alley east of the post office and into a backyard.

Deputies removed the suspect from the vehicle for transport back to Ford County Jail.

No names or additional details were released on Sunday.