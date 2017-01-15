Ice storms causes few issues in the Hutchinson area

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – We lucked out with the Ice Storm. There were no major power outages and no serious accidents so far. Temps now are at or slightly above freezing.. If you need to get out, roads now are just wet, however as the sun sets, we could see refreezing, so keep that in mind if you have to work Monday.

Many people are off Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Trees did look pretty Sunday though.

This picture above was taken from the little park outside the Eagle Media Centerin downtown Hutchinson.