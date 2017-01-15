Four juveniles suspected for numerous criminal damage reports in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 14, the Hutchinson Police Department has investigated numerous complaints involving graffiti being sprayed painted on buildings, vehicles and poly-carts. These complaints came from Ave B north to 11th, west to Monroe and east to Poplar.

On Saturday at approximately 9:20 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a criminal damage to property in the 700 block of North Washington and the investigating officer discovered this was graffiti spray painted on a vehicle. A short time later a citizen called and reported three juveniles were in the area of the last reported criminal damage-graffiti and these individuals were acting suspicious.

An officer responded and was able to locate the three juveniles seen earlier in the area. Through interviews with these juveniles, it was determined that they were responsible for a majority of the criminal damage cases in this area and another suspect was identified.

On Sunday, the fourth suspect was interviewed by officers and this individual admitted their involvement in the criminal damage cases and additional criminal damage cases in the Hutchinson downtown area.

Through the investigation, the officers were able to clear approximately fourteen cases and some of these cases have multiple victims assigned to one case. At this time the four juveniles will not be identified pending the filing of formal charges by the Reno County District Attorney Office.

If you were a victim of graffiti and haven’t reported it yet, you’re asked to contact the police department. If anyone has additional information to these cases please call the Police Department or Reno County Crime Stoppers.